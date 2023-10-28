Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], October 28 (ANI): The North East India Festival officially commenced yesterday evening in Ho Chi Minh City, and aims to strengthen ties between India and Vietnam in the fields of academics, trade, business, and culture.

Apart from strengthening their bilateral relationship, both India and Vietnam are now focusing on increasing trade and investment in both countries and in recent years it has shown good results.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has been working on it and under Act East Policy the government is trying to connect the North East Indian region with the South East Asian countries including Vietnam.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dinh Vinh Cuong, president of Vietnam International Entrepreneur Networking Club said that, in 2022, the export turnover between both countries is USD 15 billion and it has increased to 13.9 per cent as compared to 2021.

"Vietnam and India are comprehensive partners and we have friendship, especially last year and this year it is booming, a lot of Indian tourists have visited Vietnam and a lot of declaration from Vietnam come to India. I think in the trade, it is better. In 2022, the export turnover between both countries is USD 15 billion. It has increased to 13.9 per cent as compared to 2021," Dinh Vinh Cuong said

I also believe that this year, we will get a lot of investors like Adani who will come to Vietnam with big investments and also big companies from Vietnam will invest in India like Vinfast. Vinfast will establish a car manufacturing factory in India. I think this is a good signal from two countries," Cuong added.

Talking about the 3rd edition of the North East India Festival which has been organized in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam, he said that, it is a good event for both countries.

"We can understand the culture between two countries and from that, we can learn, and study. I can closely see the culture of North East India. A big delegation will visit Assam of North East India in February next year," Dinh Vinh Cuong said.

On the other hand, talking about the tourism industry, Dinh Vinh Cuong said that, in tourism, in 2010, 139,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam and till June this year the number has increased a lot and more than 200,000 Indian tourists have visited Vietnam.

"To connect North East India, we don't have a direct flight from Vietnam to North East and a few days back I met the General Manager of Vietnam Airlines and I think we have more discussions about how we can open a direct flight from North East India to Vietnam and it will impact in the tourism. It will also become a good opportunity for the investors and tourists of both North East India and Vietnam to visit both countries," the President of Vietnam International Entrepreneur Networking Club said.

On the other hand, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival told ANI that, organizing this event in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam, has shown that the Act East Policy is on the ground.

"The biggest aspect is that the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam and other officials said that this is India's biggest programme in Vietnam and it is India's initiative. It is not just a festival, it is about trade, and tourism and Act East Policy is also about trade, tourism, cultural exchange, people to people-to-people exchange. In the inaugural session of the North East India Festival, we saw the political leaders of Vietnam including 15 Provinces leaders. One part of the event is policymaking. Today morning, there was a B2B meeting on tourism where 52 operators from Vietnam interacted with government officials and tour operators from North East India about promoting tourism in North East India," Shyamkanu Mahanta said.

Vietnam tour operators will visit North East India and the tour operators of North East India will visit Vietnam. We are expecting a serious impact on the tourism aspects of both sides. There are various airline companies have come and they have approached exploring flights between Vietnam and North East India like as Ho Chi Minh to Guwahati, and Hanoi to Guwahati and they are going to give a proposal to the authorities. They are interested in starting the operation and this is the major outcome we are looking at," Mahanta said further.

He also said that, in the Trade and Investment meeting of the North East India Festival, around 80 companies have come from Vietnam and around 30 entrepreneurs have come from North East India.

"Apart from this, the government is here, DoNER ministry officials, investors are here. We are expecting long-term relationships specifically in the tea sector, handloom sector and agri sector. The Trade and Investment meet will facilitate match-making between entrepreneurs from both sides. We are also talking about People to People exchange and Vice Chancellors and directors have come from various universities in North East India and Vietnam. The idea is to bring students from the North East to Vietnam and Vietnamese students can study at Gauhati University, and NEHU University. This process is expected to start," Mahanta told ANI.

He further said that cultural, and musical programmes, fashion shows, and exhibitions have been organised at September 23rd Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

"We have some cultural, and musical exchange programmes. We are also organizing fashion shows where we will show our rich handloom designs, models will be from Vietnam and designs will be from North East. We have received lots of responses from Vietnam and so many people from Vietnam are coming to attend the meetings and it is a very positive sign. I am hopeful that, it will become a large initiative and the Government of India is showing a lot of interest. Our idea is to make North East a hub of activities especially relating to Act East development," Mahanta added. (ANI)

