Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): The North East Innovation Festival 2025 concluded on Sunday at the National Science Centre, Khanapara, Guwahati. The National Science Centre organised the festival under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation. It celebrated grassroots innovations from across the region.

This year's festival marked the 10th anniversary of the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award, which honours outstanding innovations that contribute to society.

The award ceremony was held on the final day in the presence of several dignitaries.

Anubhav Shivam Nath from Konwarpara, Mangaldai of Assam, won the Platinum Award for his innovation, 'Device for Oral Health Analysis, Early Detection, and History-based Machine Learning'.

Ranjan Dhar from Agartala, Tripura, received the Gold Award for his 'Fever Monitoring Device', which replicates the traditional practice of applying a wet cloth to the forehead to reduce fever. Aishi Prisha Borah from Jorhat, Assam, won the Silver Award for her 'Pencil Making Machine from Waste Paper', designed to convert waste paper into usable pencils.

To mark the tenth year of the award, it was integrated into the Innovation Festival to enhance its impact. The winners received cash prizes of Rs 10,001 for the Platinum Award, Rs 5,001 for the Gold Award, and Rs 3,001 for the Silver Award.

Sailen Pandey, son of Dinanath Pandey, said that the award aims to encourage scientific curiosity and innovation among young minds.

He expressed hope that it would inspire future generations to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of technology.

Dignitaries present at the closing ceremony included Kumud Chandra Bhattacharya, former director of the Northeastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Pranab Kumar Sarmah, retired professor of skill development at IIE Guwahati, Nirud Board of Assam Science Society, and journalist Nayan Pratim Kumar among others.

The festival was inaugurated on March 22, featuring more than 25 innovators from different parts of the Northeast. The two-day event provided a platform for young innovators to showcase their ideas and connect with experts in the field. (ANI)

