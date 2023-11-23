Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the northern part of the state for today.

The MeT department, in a post on X handle, said that the region is likely to receive a rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Thursday.

Also Read | Fathima Beevi Dies: First Woman Judge of Supreme Court and Former Tamil Nadu Governor Passes Away at 96.

It has also cautioned the people and asked them to be prepared.

"Heads up, North Kerala! Brace for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 23rd. Stay prepared and stay informed!" it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree in Kanpur Dehat As Driver Dozes Off; Four Killed and Many Injured (Watch Video).

Earlier on Wednesday, the weather department a red alert for the Pathanamthitta district of the state.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)