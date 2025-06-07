Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 7 (ANI): The air evacuation operation from Chaten has been concluded with the final sortie of MI-17 helicopters transporting 76 army personnel to Pakyong Greenfield Airport, according to an official statement from the Sikkim government.

The statement reads, "The air evacuation operation from Chaten concluded this morning with the final sortie of MI-17 helicopters transporting army personnel to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. A total of 76 army personnel were airlifted in the first sortie carried out by three MI-17 helicopters. This marks the completion of the coordinated evacuation efforts from Chaten, which included the successful rescue of all stranded tourists earlier."

Rescue and relief operations were being conducted in North Sikkim, following recent disasters in the region.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government is still closely monitoring the overall situation in the region and is providing all necessary support and assistance to those affected.

Earlier on Friday, in a major relief operation, all stranded tourists were successfully evacuated from Chaten, one of the worst-hit areas in North Sikkim, following recent landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain confirmed the evacuation.

DC Anant Jain praised the joint efforts of the district administration, military, paramilitary forces, and local communities for their swift and coordinated response. "Our priority was to ensure the safety of every stranded individual. We thank the Indian Air Force and all ground teams for their relentless service," Jain said.

The final phase of the operation involved Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airlifting the remaining 63 tourists from Chaten on Thursday, with follow-up sorties resuming on Friday morning as weather conditions improved. The operation was carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and local administration.

Earlier in the week, more than 1,600 tourists were rescued by road from Lachung and Lachen valleys in a massive ground operation led by DC Jain. The tourists, including several elderly individuals and children, were safely escorted through challenging terrain and intermittent weather disturbances.

Several days of heavy rainfall have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state. (ANI)

