Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Saturday that the North Tripura district has been among the 100 districts selected nationwide for agricultural development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three important schemes to increase the access of farmers in these selected districts to both long-term and short-term credit.

Saha stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to enhance agricultural productivity, diversify crop production, and promote sustainable farming practices.

He made this statement while attending the statewide live broadcast of the launch of three agricultural welfare schemes by Prime Minister Modi.

Saha said that the Prime Minister launched this program on a historic day.

"Today is the birth anniversary of our two Bharat Ratnas, Jai Prakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. We should learn from our esteemed Prime Minister how to respect people. He is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life of farmers. Today, the Prime Minister inaugurated three schemes: PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, National Mission on Pulses, and National Mission on Natural Farming. These schemes will bring new momentum to the agricultural and allied sectors, helping to build a developed India and improve the quality of life for our brothers and sisters involved in agriculture. For this, I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tripura and the state government," Saha said.

He also mentioned that earlier GST had 4-5 stages, which have now been reduced to 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

"As a result, the prices of various agricultural products have come down. Our crop production has increased by about 40%. One hundred districts across the country have been selected for the implementation of these projects, and among them, the North Tripura district has also been included. These districts have been chosen for development in areas such as productivity, irrigation systems, and the provision of agricultural credit. This project will run from 2025-26 to 2030-31," he said.

Saha informed that under this project, special emphasis has been placed on subsidies, infrastructure, agricultural loans, training facilities, and crop marketing.

"The average production of food grains per hectare has increased in our state. North Tripura district has been selected as it is somewhat backward in this regard. Farmers of the North district will benefit from this initiative. Steps have been taken to ensure proper arrangements for crop storage at the block and village levels. Special importance has also been given to improving the irrigation system in agriculture," he added.

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Acting Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zila Parishad Bishwajit Shil, Secretary of the Agriculture Department Apurba Roy, and other public representatives and senior officials were present as distinguished guests at the function organised on this occasion. (ANI)

