Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved commendable progress in generating non-fare revenue through various innovative advertisement initiatives during the period from April to December 2024.

With a focus on optimizing earnings from non-operational sources, NFR successfully implemented targeted strategies, contributing to an overall generation of approximately Rs. 3.5 crore during the above-mentioned period from advertisements on station premises and trains.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that digital advertisements at major stations such as Guwahati and Kamakhya have provided businesses with a platform to reach their target audiences while enhancing the passenger experience with engaging content.

"Additionally, advertisements have been strategically placed at locations such as the Siliguri City Booking Office, and the circulating areas of New Jalpaiguri and Katihar stations, further boosting revenue. Outdoor advertisements, including hoardings and flex boards, were also prominently placed in high-visibility locations. Revenue from outdoor hoardings has contributed approximately Rs. 1.82 crore earnings during the period. Hoardings have been placed at critical locations such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Rangiya and New Bongaigaon stations. Strategic placements near infrastructure points like the Sivoke Station bridge and Damdim have also played a crucial role in capitalizing on high visibility and footfall in these areas. This initiative has provided brands with extensive opportunities to connect with large audiences while maximizing the value of railway assets," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He further said that, in addition to traditional advertisements, NFR has embraced innovative approaches such as vinyl wrapping on train coaches, which have generated approximately Rs. 1 crore in revenue.

"Trains like 22502 (New Tinsukia - SMVT Bengaluru) Express, Guwahati - Okha Express (15636/15635) and Agartala - Karimganj DEMU Special (07679/07680) were wrapped in vibrant advertisements, transforming them into mobile platforms for brand promotion. The initiative also included vinyl wrapping for both the interiors and exteriors of trains such as the Intercity Express (15713/15714) and Shatabdi Express (12067/12068), offering brands extensive visibility as the trains traversed multiple regions," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Further, digital advertisements and location-specific contracts have also contributed significantly to revenue.

"Glow signboards and digital ads were installed at foot over bridges at major stations such as New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati, adding modernized advertising options. Advertisement rights for circulating areas of key stations such as Agartala, Lumding, and Bongaigaon have been awarded, ensuring consistent monetization of railway spaces. Thus, NFR is committed to exploring innovative ways to further enhance the modernised advertising platform for railway passengers," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)