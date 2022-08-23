Noida, Aug 23 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth from the Chakma community of Arunachal Pradesh working at a restaurant here has alleged he was thrashed by locals and subjected to racial slurs.

Police told PTI on Tuesday that they had arrested the accused shortly after the incident that took place on August 13, but denied that the attack was racist in nature.

Also Read | Adani Group to Indirectly Purchase 29.18 Percent Stake in Media Group NDTV, Launch Open Offer For Another 26 Percent.

Gyana Ranjan Chakma, who hails from Changlang district of the northeastern state, claimed he was injured in the head during the attack, which has struck fear in his community living in Salarpur village under Sector 39 police station limits.

Gyana, who works at a restaurant in the DLF Mall of India, said he and two of his friends were out in the Salarpur village market in Noida on August 13 evening when they were accosted by seven to eight "drunk" locals.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike for Central Government Employees in September? Check Update Here.

"The three of us were talking in our dialect but they apparently took offence at seeing us laughing. They thought we were mocking them but that was not the case. They made racially charged comments at us," he told PTI.

"Later when I came back to my rented accommodation, those people followed us back home. Later it turned out that one of them was related to my landlord, who also joined the group as they barged into my room and launched an attack on me," Gyana claimed, showing the injury and stitches on his head.

He said he was beaten by sticks and stones and rained with punches, and when his two other friends tried to save him, they too were thrashed.

He claimed the attack was due to their race.

Similar incidents have earlier happened in the past with other people from the northeast living in Salarpur village, he said.

The incident, he said, forced him to vacate his place and live with a friend nearby temporarily.

"Of course I am scared to go back. I hope the police punish the attackers so that what happened to me does not happen to others," Gyana said.

Other Chakma community members recounted incidents when they were faced with racist remarks by locals.

Biputi Chakma, 24, said, "it is common for us to face comments like 'oye Nepali' or remarks on our physical attributes."

Another member of the Chakma community who works for a mobile phone company in Noida said the incident has made people from the community worry about their safety.

Around 700-800 Chakma community members from northeast live in Salarpur and nearby Gejha and Bhangel villages in Noida, according to estimates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the victim had approached the local police after the incident and action was taken on it immediately.

"A non-cognisable offence report was lodged in the case immediately and the accused were arrested shortly after it," he said.

"Investigation showed it was not a racist attack but one that occurred in the heat of the moment. We have assured all help to the community members in case of any inconvenience to them," the Additional DCP told PTI.

He said a police team was sent to interact with the victim and others in Salarpur Tuesday morning but most were out for work at the time.

Chakma Welfare and Cultural Society, Noida (CWCSN), Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU), and Arunachal Pradesh Chakma and Hajong Students Association (APCHSA) had on Monday written to the Union Home Ministry decrying the “racial attack.”

The groups sought to draw the ministry's attention to the safety of thousands of people from North East India working in Noida and other adjoining areas under Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)