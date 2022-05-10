Akhnoor (Jammu), May 10 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday lauded the efforts and heroism of war veterans in forcing the Pakistan to retreat back from the Akhnoor sector during the 1965 and 1971 wars.

He also lauded the contributions of the local populace during the twin wars and honoured their sacrifices for the nation.

Invoking the bravery of war veterans of Aknoor, particulary first Victoria Cross awardee of Jammu and Kashmir and soldier of 2nd World War, Jamadar Prakash Singh Chib, Lt Gen Dwivedi said he was proud to visit the Akhnoor belt known for its valour in maintaining the sovereignty of the country.

To honour the sacrifices and services of Indian Army veterans and 'veer naris' (brave women), an ex-servicemen rally was organised by Crossed Swords division of White Knight corps at Akhnoor military station, said Jammu-based defence spokesman.

Lt Gen Dwivedi graced the occasion accompanied by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps, Maj Gen V S Sekhon, GOC, Crossed Swords division and a large number of army veterans and veer naris.

The Army Commander interacted with the veterans and lauded them for their contribution towards the security and prosperity of the nation.

He emphasised on the Indian Army ethos in upholding the highest traditions of valour and devotion to duty in maintaining the sovereignty of the country.

The event also highlighted contributions of the local populace during the 1965 and 1971 wars and honoured their sacrifices for the nation.

Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, Northern Command felicitated the veer naris and widows for their unflinching support and contribution as pillars of strength to the soldiers serving in far flung areas.

The events was followed by interaction, medical check-up and grievances redressal of various issues, the defence spokesman said.

Nearly 800 ex-servicemen, 200 Veer naris & widows from far-flung areas of Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Jaurian and Rakhmuthi were present on the occasion, he said.

The event will go down as a memorable chapter in the history of Akhnoor military Station, displaying personified bonhomie and gratitude towards the service of ex-servicemen for defending the territorial integrity of the nation over the years, the spokesman said.

