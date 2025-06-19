India News | Northern Army Commander Reviews Operational Logistics Unit, Emphasises Tech-driven Modernisation

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Commander-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Army Command, visited a key operational logistics unit to assess the ongoing transformation in operational and logistical preparedness, said the army.

Agency News ANI| Jun 19, 2025 08:58 AM IST
    Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviews operational logistics unit (Photo/X/@NorthernComd_IA)

    Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Commander-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Army Command, visited a key operational logistics unit to assess the ongoing transformation in operational and logistical preparedness, said the army.

    The review focused on initiatives aimed at enhancing combat readiness through automation and modernisation.

    During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma appreciated the unit's automation efforts, stressing the critical role of technology-driven logistics in modern warfare. He highlighted how digitised systems improve efficiency and ensure seamless support for multi-domain operations.

    "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC visited an operational logistics unit reviewing the operational and logistics transformation being undertaken with the vision of boosting operational readiness. He appreciated the automation initiatives, highlighting the role of tech-driven logistics in modern warfare," said a post on Northern Army Command X's handle.

    The Army Commander also commended the personnel for maintaining a high state of logistic readiness and their ability to meet the demands of complex, multi-domain operations. He emphasised the need for continued innovation to sustain operational superiority.

    "#ArmyCdrNC commended the personnel for their high state of logistic readiness, automated functioning, and capacity to sustain multi-domain operational demands," said the post.

    He also expressed confidence in the unit's automated functioning and urged further integration of cutting-edge logistics solutions to bolster the Indian Army's warfighting capabilities.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles has intensified patrolling in the dense forests and hilly terrain of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the security grid and ensure peace in the region.

    The increased patrolling aims to reassure both residents and tourists, and to prevent any anti-social or disruptive activities. With major tourist spots reopening in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has enhanced security arrangements to ensure the safety of all visitors and locals.

    The foot patrols are being supported by drones to carry out aerial surveillance in remote areas, allowing the Army to monitor difficult terrains more effectively. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel