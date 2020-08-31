New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The efforts of the Business Development Unit (BDU), Northern Railway bore fruit with successful loading of the first-ever sugar mini rake from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh to Dankuni Junction, West Bengal on August 30.

According to a statement by the Northern Railway, the BDU has been trying to increase freight business and had also reached out to sugar industries.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Distributes 25 Smartphones to Tribal Kids in Mumbai for Online Classes.

The first-ever sugar mini rake was loaded by the BDU team of the Delhi division.

The release also said that this is the first time that sugar has been loaded from Mansurpur factory near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The industries have further assured that they will load more mini rakes in the future too. (ANI)

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)