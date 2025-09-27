Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that, after 22 months in power, the Congress government in Telangana has not fulfilled a single election promise. He was speaking to the media after the BRS launched a statewide 'Congress Dues Card' campaign.

BRS leaders said that Congress gave Guarantee Cards, assuring 6 guarantees within 100 days. Even after 700 days, those 6 guarantees are not implemented. BRS will distribute two crore Congress Due Cards statewide, they said.

Also Read | Surat Horror: 20-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Kidnapped, Trafficked Twice for Marriage and Repeatedly Raped in 5 Months in Gujarat; 3 Arrested.

KTR said that through the campaign, the BRS would try to expose what Congress owed to each section of society.

"Congress today owes big money to every single person in Telangana. Farmers were promised that their guarantee cards would be given... After 22 months, not a single promise has been delivered by the Congress government," KTR said.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 28, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

"Today, we have released a Congress dues card. We are trying to expose what Congress owes to each section of society. We are trying to take this card to everyone in Telangana," he added.

As the local body elections in the State near, the BRS has intensified its criticism of the Congress government.

On Friday, KTR alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's personal vendetta, arrogance, and dictatorial tendencies forced the construction company engaged in the Hyderabad Metro project to withdraw from it abruptly, the party said in a release.

According to the BRS release, KTR criticised the government for its irresponsible and reckless decision, which has imposed a staggering Rs 15,000 crore debt burden on the state's people overnight.

"L&T's willingness to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own expense, thereby preventing Revanth Reddy's propaganda of portraying Kaleshwaram as a "failure," became the root cause of the Chief Minister's grudge against the company. From that point onwards, the government targeted and harassed L&T until it was driven out of the state," KTR said.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, KTR detailed the conspiracies and failures of the Congress government that led to the company's exit. He recalled how the BRS government supported and safeguarded the Metro project from 2014 onwards, when only 20-25 per cent of the work was completed. "With the personal assurance of then CM KCR, L&T accelerated works, leading to the inauguration of the first phase by PM Modi in 2017," he claimed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)