Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and Telangana Minister, KT Rama Rao, on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a range of issues.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad, KTR, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said, "Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled even a single promise that he had made. He is busy laying the foundation stone for a railway factory in Gujarat," the BRS leader said.

Further, hitting out at PM Modi, he said, "Not only has a brick been laid for the proposed coach factory, clearance for the tribal university is also pending. Byyaram Steel factory project, which was promised, has also not come to fruition yet," he added.

PM Modi will visit Telangana on July 8. He is scheduled to participate in several official programmes and will also address a public meeting in Warangal, informed the Telangana BJP leadership.

The BRS leader added that the ruling party has decided to boycott Prime Minister Modi's evebts. (ANI)

