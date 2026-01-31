Thiruvanathapuram (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday clarified that the Congress opposed the high-speed rail project proposed by the State government due to fears of ecological damage, and would saddle Kerala with a massive debt burden.

He said their stand was based on facts after carefully examining the Detailed Project Report, and also cited online propaganda on social media.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for Medical Check-Up As Supreme Court Directs Urgent Health Review.

"We opposed the SilverLine project after studying its DPR (Detailed Project Report). It would have created an environmental disaster in Kerala and financially destroyed the state. Our stand was based on facts. Later, the Centre announced that it would bring a new project. We are not opposing it; first, let them show what the project actually is. But the very next day, social media propaganda started claiming that we opposed the state project while supporting the central one. This project was announced by the Railways; let them announce it fully. E. Sreedharan himself said it; 'let it come, we are not opposing it'," Satheesan told ANI

Satheesan questioned why the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is allowed to discuss E Sreedharan's proposal, while others are sidelined.

Also Read | Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, Timings, How to Book Tickets, Reach Venue and Other Details.

He also pointed fingers at past agitations against Sreedharan during Oommen Chandy's tenure, now seemingly forgotten by the same critics.

"Look at what the Industries Minister and others have been saying. What did the Chief Minister say? He said he had mentioned this project earlier, meaning he had already told the Centre about the plan proposed by E. Sreedharan. So, can only the Chief Minister speak about it? When I speak, it's wrong, but the CM can? The same people who once created an agitation claiming that E. Sreedharan would be removed from Kochi Metro when Oommen Chandy was CM, today they suddenly have no problem with him"

The LoP noted that Kerala needs a better infrastructure, but it has to be environmentally safe and financially feasible and said that the current government is "on the way out".

"We want a good project. We are not against bringing a high-speed rail to Kerala. Kerala's infrastructure must improve. But it must be environmentally safe and financially viable. Let the Centre propose or, because this government cannot. After 10 years in power and on their way out, they make such statements now." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)