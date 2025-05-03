Shimla, May 3 (PTI) Putting all speculations to rest, All Indian Congress Committee spokesperson and former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Saturday said he was not in the race for the state party chief's post.

"I am often asked by party men whether I am in the race for HPCC president but I have no intention of becoming the president. I am happy with the current responsibility entrusted by the High Command," he said addressing a press conference here.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Datesheet Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Releases Timetable for SSLC Exam 2 and 3, Check Full Schedule Here.

Rathore has been appointed in-charge of Surendra Nagar in Gujarat, which has five assembly constituencies.

Rathore who returned from Gujarat on Friday said that as HPCC president earlier, he had played a major role in bringing the Congress back to power in the state.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

When asked about the government's decision to shift the head office of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) from Shimla to Dharamshala, he said HPTDC employees from all districts have met him and expressed their concern on the issue.

He also said the HPTDC head office has been located in Shimla since its inception in 1972 and employees are of the opinion that it should not be shifted to Dharamshala.

HPTDC chairman R S Bali had on Wednesday announced that the Board has decided to shift the corporation's head office to Dharamshala.

Rathore, who is also the sitting MLA from Theog assembly constituency in Shimla district, suggested that instead of shifting the head office, a regional office could be opened in Dharamshala.

He added that he will take up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and R S Bali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)