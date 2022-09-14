Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said besides the Vedanta-Foxconn project, Maharashtra has lost a proposed bulk drug park project pursued with the Centre by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Addressing a press conference here, the former minister said the then MVA government wanted to set up a bulk drug park in Raigad district but the Centre approved bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must not be aware that we have lost on the second project as well," the Worli MLA said.

He alleged Shinde had "betrayed" not just the Shiv Sena leadership but also the youth of Maharashtra hoping for good employment opportunities with these two projects.

Maharashtra is more qualified for the bulk drug park on parameters like its location, and availability of technical and skilled labour, the former tourism minister added.

Targeting Shinde, whose rebellion along with 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the MVA government in June this year, Aaditya said the new CM was busy going from one pandal to the other during the Ganesh festival "ignoring the administration and governance".

"He will now be busy visiting Navratri mandals," he alleged.

Former Industries Minister Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena said the Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted out of Maharashtra due to political reasons.

"On July 26, the company officials met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The government issued a detailed statement on how the project will benefit the state and had also mentioned that the Centre is supporting it," he claimed.

