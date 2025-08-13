New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of "vote chori" in Karnataka, calling it "attention chori" instead.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Joshi said, "What Rahul Gandhi said on 7th August about 'vote chori' in Karnataka. This is not 'vote chori', this is 'attention chori'. Even yesterday, he did not get much attention. Someone took his space yesterday. So he is doing all of this for attention."

The Union Minister also commented on the resignation of Karnataka minister KN Rajanna from the Cabinet.

"He is considered very close to Siddaramaiah. As far as I know, CM instructed him that you would have to resign. But Rahul Gandhi gave a message that he has to be sacked. The message was not to accept his resignation. If someone tells the truth, that person is removed immediately. He is a 72-year-old ST leader. It is their greatest insult to democratic institutions and also to the community which he represents."

On August 8, Pralhad Joshi hit out at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying that the Congress leader lectures about the poll body without any logic or basis.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Joshi said that on June 12, the ECI sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi asking him to visit its office and explain the facts related to his allegations. However, the Congress MP had not responded, which Joshi claimed showed his "lack of seriousness."

"They teach us about the Election Commission without any basis and logic. On June 12, the EC sent him a letter to visit their office and explain the facts, but he has not yet done so, as he lacks seriousness. The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana also asked Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit to initiate the formal proceeding in this regard; till now, he has not submitted it," Joshi said.

The Union Minister said Rahul Gandhi considered everything fine when he won elections, but blamed the ECI and EVMs when he lost."When we lost the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra and they won, then everything was fine there. In 2023, they won in Karnataka, and in 2024, we won, so they are saying that the electoral roll is not correct. Is there any logic? This means that you lose because of the election commission, EVM, and because eligible voters were deleted, but if you win, then there is no issue," he said.

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and the ECI of "collusion" that helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi secure a third term.

The Congress leader also alleged that the poll body was "destroying evidence" through the directive on only preserving CCTV and webcasting footage of the election process for only 45 days after the whole process is completed, unless the election result is challenged in court. (ANI)

