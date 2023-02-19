Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The mortal remains of eminent classical singer Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu were consigned to flames on Sunday in the presence of his family.

Kichlu, a Padma Shri awardee and recipient of the Sangit Natak Akademi award, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on February 17 evening. He was 93.

A family member said the funeral was held at Keoratala crematorium in south Kolkata at around 3 pm in the presence of the vocalist's son, daughter-in-law, and several members of the classical music fraternity.

Earlier in the day, the classical singer's body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for one hour to enable his countless admirers to pay their tributes.

West Bengal Minister of State for Information and Cutural Affairs, Indranil Sen, came to Rabindra Sadan to offer floral tribute on behalf of the state.

A family member of the singer said the funeral was postponed by a day to enable the classical doyen's physician daughter-in-law, who was abroad at the time of his demise, to come to Kolkata.

Noted percussionists Pandit Kumar Bose and Pandit Bickram Ghosh were among those who attended his last journey.

Born in 1930, Kichlu studied Dhrupad with the Dagar Brothers and Khayal with Latafat Hussain Khan. Along with his brother Ravi Kichlu, he had formed a popular classical vocalist pair.

Kichlu was the founder and head of the ITC Music Research Academy for 25 years. He had also founded the Sangeet Research Academy to nurture talents in Indian classical music.

