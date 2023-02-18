Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) The funeral of eminent classical singer Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu will be held here on Saturday afternoon, sources close to his family said.

Kichlu, a Padma Shri awardee and recipient of the Sangit Natak Akademi award, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Friday evening. He was 93.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023: Devotees Throng Lord Shiva Temples to Seek Blessings, 'Bhasma Aarti' Performed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple (See Pics and Video).

The noted vocalist's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 12 pm, where his fans and followers will get a chance to pay their tributes, the sources said.

The funeral is likely to be held at 1 pm.

Also Read | Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Accused Sahil Gehlot’s Father Among Five Arrested.

Kichlu had been suffering from cardiac problems and other ailments for long.

Born in 1930, he had studied Dhrupad with the Dagar Brothers and Khayal with Latafat Hussain Khan. Along with his brother Ravi Kichlu, he had formed a popular classical vocalist pair.

Kichlu was the founder and head of the ITC Music Research Academy for 25 years. He had also founded the Sangeet Research Academy to nurture talents in Indian classical music.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep grief over the demise of the renowned musician.

Extending her condolences to Kichlu's family members and fans, Banerjee described the loss as irreparable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)