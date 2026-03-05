VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: India Habitat Centre celebrated the festival of Holi with an evening of music, dance and festive cuisine at Margosa Lawn at India Habitat Centre. The programme was part of the Centre's ongoing Utsav Series, an annual initiative through which IHC celebrates the spirit of India's diverse festivals with curated cultural programmes and community gatherings.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Katikithala Srinivas, President, India Habitat Centre, in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, and Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Welcoming the audience, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh spoke about the importance of celebrating India's cultural traditions and bringing people together through art, music and shared festive experiences. On the occasion, he also launched Cheeni Kum, a curated selection of sugar-free desserts that will now be available across the restaurants at India Habitat Centre.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of March 05 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Suresh said,"India Habitat Centre has always been committed to celebrating the rich cultural traditions of our country. Festivals such as Holi offer a wonderful opportunity to bring people together in a spirit of joy and community. Through our Utsav Series we continue to create spaces where music, dance, food and shared celebrations come together."

The evening opened with a musical presentation by Pavithra Chari, accompanied by Sagar Gujarati (tabla), Lalit Sisodia (harmonium) and Mudassir Khan (sarangi), featuring compositions traditionally associated with the festival of Holi. This was followed by an engaging Kathak performance by Vidha Lal and troupe, culminating in the celebratory Phoolon ki Holi.

Guests also enjoyed a specially curated selection of festive favourites including Moong Dal Chilla, Dahi Bhalla, Kaanji Vada, Dal Kachori with Aloo Bhaji, Jalebi with Rabri and Khoya Gujiya, among other seasonal delicacies.

The venue was colourfully decorated to reflect the vibrancy of the festival, and the evening was well attended by members, guests and cultural enthusiasts who came together to celebrate Holi in a warm and festive atmosphere.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)