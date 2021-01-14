Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) A day after he was removed as the East Midnapore district President, veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Thursday evening hinted at a possible switchover to the saffron camp by saying "nothing is impossible in politics".

He, however, said he is yet to take a call on the matter, but noted that he will discuss the issue with the party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"I have been in politics all my life. If someone feels that by removing me from a post, I will quit politics. Then they are wrong. I will continue to work for the people," Adhikari told reporters at Kanthi in East Midnapore district. When asked whether he would join the BJP, the 80-year-old three-time MP said, he is yet to take a decision in this regard.

"Nothing is impossible in politics. But, whatever decision I have to take I will take after discussing it with the party supremo. Let's see," he said.

Reacting to his comments, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the party leadership was hurt when he chose to remain silent when Suvendu attacked the TMC after switching over to the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, said Sisir Adhikari is welcome to join the party.

"He is a very senior leader. If he wants he can join us," he said.

Nearly a month after West Bengal's political heavyweight Suvendu joined the BJP, his father and TMC Lok Sabha MP from Kanthi Sisir Adhikari was Wednesday removed as East Midnapore district president.

Senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra, a known detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari, who was made chairman of the core committee of the party's district unit, a less important post.

The decision followed Adhikari senior's ouster from the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, also a detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the chief of DSDA, which is responsible for the upkeep and development of the beach town in East Midnapore.

After crossing over of Suvendu Adhikari to the saffron camp, his brother Soumendu Adhikari too joined the BJP after TMC removed him as the administrator of Contai Municipality.

After the two brothers, all eyes are now set as what their father decides.

