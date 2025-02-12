New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that was a "matter of pride" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Marseille, the city in southern France, which holds a place in India's freedom struggle.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Raut emphasised the importance of remembering Veer Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom struggle and said it was not right to raise questions against Veer Savarkar. He acknowledged Savarkar's fearlessness and stated that, despite having differences in ideologies, Savarkar was a big freedom fighter and also a revolutionary.

"... It is not right to raise questions against Veer Savarkar... Veer Savarkar escaped from a boat and swam to the shore, and then a case was filed against him. If the PM visits that place and remembers him, then there is nothing wrong with it. It is a matter of pride... Veer Savarkar was fearless. We may have his contradictions with his ideology but he was a big freedom fighter and a revolutionary, Raut said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to France arrived in Marseille on Tuesday evening and paid tribute to the city, recalling the "courageous escape" attempt of Veer Savarkar, thanking the French activists who supported him during his time of peril.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

The city of Marseille holds a special place in India's freedom struggle, as it was here that Veer Savarkar, one of India's freedom fighters, made a brave attempt to escape British custody.

According to the government website, amrit mahotsav.nic.in, " Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was being taken by ship to India for trial, off Marseilles, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship."

Meanwhile, speaking on the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar awarded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Raut said, "Do you know who gave this award? Such awards given to political leaders are either bought or sold." (ANI)

