Actor Deepika Padukone appearing on the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on Wednesday shared with students gearing up to write examinations, her tips to tackle the exam stress and her success mantra in life. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress has often shared in public her personal journey tackling anxiety and depression. In the year 2015, she founded the LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) foundation, which helps in creating awareness about mental health, reduces the stigma associated with mental illness and provides credible mental health resources for the needy.

During an interaction with students on PM Modi's programme, Deepika shared tips for tackling the pressure of getting good marks in exams.

Talk to Your Parents About It

"Focus on the things you can control like, "Am I prepared or not", that's in my control. Feeling stressed the night before. Talk to your parents about it. Talk to your teachers. Identifying the cause of stress and expressing it to somebody you trust. That could be one of the ways of dealing with stress. If I'm meditating or doing exercise. That's in my control."

Deepika Padukone Shares Stress-Busting Tips for Students

The actor also recalled her early school days and shared her affinity for extracurricular activities and sports events in school.

"I was a very naughty child. I was always interested in extra-curricular activities... I used to get very excited for fashion, dance and sports day... I am fortunate that my parents didn't pressurise me for good marks... I want to tell the parents that they should recognise their child's potential." said Deepika.

The actor also shared her success mantra with students.

"One is clarity on what you want to do in life. Second, to have that conviction, that I am capable of doing this. I can do it. Will I fail along the way? Will I make mistakes? 100 per cent I will, it's not going to be smooth sailing. And most importantly, have fun." said Deepika.

Advocating mental health through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' platform, Deepika shared tips for a stress-free life.

"First of all adequate sleep. Sleep is a superpower which is available free of cost. I think sleep is a part of good mental health. Adequate sunlight, going out to get some fresh air. To get some daylight can help with your mental health. Always reach out for help." said Deepika.

The Om Shanti Om actor called stress a 'natural' part of life while addressing the exam pressure on students. She asked the students to practice patience regarding the exams and results.

Deepika said, "Being stressed is natural and it is a part of life. How we handle it, is the important thing... Having patience is important regarding the exams and the results... We can only do what is in our control, we can sleep well, hydrate well, exercise and meditate..."

The 'Happy New Year' actor also paid her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting her to the eighth edition of PPC.

The episode was broadcast across platforms including on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel.

Since 2018, PM Modi has been hosting this annual event to interact with students, teachers, and parents, offering guidance on staying stress-free during exams. The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a program telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.