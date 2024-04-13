Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) A gang that committed a slew of robberies across Odisha over the last two months was busted as police arrested its three members from Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The 'Kajal-Bitu-Madhu' gang was allegedly involved in five incidents of robbery in Bhubaneswar, three in Puri and one in Bhadrak, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said.

Among the items seized from their possession were 1 kg of gold jewellery, 1.3 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 3.25 lakh in cash, he said.

They used to break into the houses with arms, and in case of resistance, they attacked, police said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 457 (house-breaking), 380 (theft) and 395 (dacoity), apart from the Arms Act.

Besides the three, police said they have arrested a man who received the gold ornaments from them.

The gang was also active in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts, police said.

Bitu and Kajal were arrested last year and were in jail, while Madhu was in Tamil Nadu during that time. Bitu and Kajal were released on bail in February, following which the three reunited and began robberies again.

