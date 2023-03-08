Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) National Panthers Party leader and ex-minister Harsh Dev Singh Wednesday advocated for unity among political parties to seek revival of statehood and restoration of a democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

He alleged the BJP was breaking the opposition by its "divide and rule policy" to continue its "political hegemony" in the Union Territory.

"Collective efforts are required to be made to ensure justice to the people of the erstwhile state reeling under the dictatorial regime of the BJP," Singh told reporters here.

He said the BJP government will "continue to deprive" the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their basic democratic and constitutional rights until and unless the opposition leaders join hands against its "authoritarian and despotic" rule.

"We have to come together for a united fight against the misrule and atrocities of the present regime. It's high time therefore that all political parties, except BJP, having faith in the Indian constitution and its flag join hands to restore justice with dignity to the people of the incarcerated land of Jammu and Kashmir," the National Panthers Party (NPP) leader said.

He claimed the BJP was "hell-bent on demolishing the opposition and wants to establish a one-party system" in the country.

"It is breaking opposition parties using money and muscle power. It also resorts to coercion, threats, intimidation and persecution to bully the opposition leaders and eventually make them fall in line," Singh alleged.

"BJP leaders accused of corrupt practices, land grabbing, dis-proportionate assets and other fishy deals are being given immunity while even the sincere motives of opposition leaders are questioned," he said.

About the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories, Singh said, "Not only has it been robbed of its statehood and deprived of a legitimately elected government, but people are being subjected to the most unpopular rule of outside bureaucrats who hardly have any knowledge of Jammu and Kashmir and its peculiar problems."

"The government is resorting to strong-arm methods to evict the poor, indigent masses from their small, marginal landholdings and uprooting their houses, shops and other permanent structures without any qualms of conscience.

"Unemployment is at its peak and government Jobs are being openly auctioned. The contractual, daily wagers and other temporary workers are agitating for their rights with none to listen to their cries for justice. Property tax is being imposed without consulting the stakeholders," he said.

