New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Three men were arrested in the national capital for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of increasing their credit cards limit, police said on Wednesday.

Two laptops, 20 mobile phones, one wi-fi router, 45 SIM cards and six diaries have been recovered from the accused, the police said.

Also Read | Azaan Row: Police Ask Mosques in Karnataka Not to Violate Noise Pollution Rule.

The accused have been identified as Prateek Bansal (23) and Kuldeep (26), both residents of Janakpuri, and Saurav Mishra (27), a resident of Jaitpur, they said.

The matter came into light after a victim registered a complaint on March 5 alleging that he was duped with Rs 34,425 by the accused, on the pretext of increasing his credit card limit, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped by Man in Meharban; Arrested.

The accused pretended to be bank employee, the officer said.

Police analysed the alleged bank account statements and found that the money was transferred to various accounts before withdrawing cash from different ATMs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) southeast Esha Pandey said.

Later, police identified a call centre in Uttam Nagar area and nabbed Bansal and Kuldeep. While Mishra was arrested from his residence, the DCP said

During interrogation, accused disclosed that they used to send a fake link for increasing the limit of credit card. They used to make people to click that link to get their credentials, police said.

Thereafter, they used to debit the amount from their credit cards and send it to Mishra's account which was later transferred in Kuldeep's account and then to Bansal's who withdrew money from different ATMs, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)