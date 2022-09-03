Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday met Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and other top police officials at the state police headquarters in south Mumbai.

Doval reviewed the security preparedness of Mumbai during the meeting at the DGP office, said a police official.

Mumbai Police had recently received WhasApp messages on its traffic helpline threatening of `26/11-like' terror attack on the city.

Doval was in the DGP office for around two hours, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the NSA met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

