Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress MP Digvijay Singh on Saturday condemned the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and said that the National Security Act (NSA) had been imposed on a person following the Gandhian philosophy who had also given an identity to Ladakh, it's culture and heritage, and served in every possible way.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that the government had failed in keeping its promise of providing statehood and the 6th schedule to Ladakh.

Also Read | Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada Till September 30; Check Details.

"Sonam Wangchuk has given an identity to Ladakh, its culture and its heritage. He served in every possible way, through education and through healthcare... Narendra Modi would appreciate him until 2019. He has also won many awards... His demand to make Ladakh a Union Territory was accepted by the government. Now they demanded the 6th schedule, the same rights that have been given to the people of the northeast. The government promised statehood as well as the 6th schedule after the elections, but they did not keep their promise. NSA has been imposed on a person who follows the Gandhian philosophy..." Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, said that the provocative speeches were made by "so-called environmental activists", leading to the violence on September 24 in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Project Site in Gujarat, Says ‘Surat-Bilimora Section To Be Operational in 2027’ (Watch Videos).

Addressing a press conference in Leh, the police official accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of derailing the talks with the Centre, and said that five to six thousand people attacked the government buildings and offices of political parties.

He said, "An unfortunate incident occurred on September 24. Four lives were lost, and a large number of civilians, police officers and paramilitary officers were injured. There were attempts to sabotage these ongoing processes (talks with Centre)."

"This involved some so-called environmental activists; there is a question mark on their credibility as well. They tried to hijack the platform, and the prime name here is Sonam Wangchuk, who has earlier also delivered such statements and worked to derail the process," DGP Jamwal said.

He added that there was an increase in provocative speeches and videos on social media in the run-up to the talks with the Centre.

He said, "The dates for the high power committee meeting on October 6 and preliminary meetings on September 25-26 were announced, but on September 10, a hunger strike was made the platform for such elements to hamper the peace. In the run-up to the talks, there was an increase in speeches and videos, which we believe were dangerous for the law and order situation. We also registered FIRs."

The DGP said that the CRPF officers were beaten up, and at least three women police officers were also stuck in the building that was burnt.

"Surprisingly on September 24, a large group of people gathered. There were anti-social elements present there. 5000-6000 people damaged government buildings and offices of political parties, pelted stones. Our officers in those buildings were also attacked. An office of a political party was burned, and CRPF officers were beaten up. One of the officers is seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Three or four women police officers were also stuck in the building," he said.

DGP Jamwal added that four civilians were killed in firing by the police.

"To stop such a massive attack, there was firing in which there were four unfortunate deaths. On the first day, 32 people were severely injured; later, we found that 70-80 security officers and an equal number of citizens had been injured. Seven of them were critical, and one woman was airlifted to Delhi for treatment," he said.

Wangchuk's arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire. Two days after the death of four people in violent protests, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence". Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)