New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation has partnered with Burlington English, a leading global provider of English language learning solutions, to facilitate language training for candidates aspiring for overseas mobility across job roles and sectors in different destination countries.

"The collaboration with Burlington English opens up new avenues for skill development in specific careers. By leveraging its expertise in language learning solutions, we aim to enhance learner's employability and provide them with a strong foundation to thrive in their respective fields," said NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari.

Also Read | Lack of Female Toilet in Ooty Court: Supreme Court Seeks Report From Madras High Court On No Toilets For Women Lawyers at Nilgiris Court Complex.

"This partnership will contribute significantly to our mission of building a skilled workforce and providing them global work opportunities," he added.

The partnership will facilitate skill development in key domains that could include business management and administration, education and training, finance, health science, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, law, public safety, corrections and security, marketing, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Also Read | Matrimonial Fraud: Gurugram Police Arrests Man From Odisha for Cheating 50 Women of Lakhs of Rupees Using App Over 20 Years.

"By providing occupation-specific English language training, our shared goal is to equip individuals with the requisite linguistic abilities to excel in their chosen careers. We firmly believe that effective communication and language proficiency are vital elements in achieving remarkable success in today's fiercely competitive professional landscape," said Ratnesh Kumar Jha, CEO – Asia Pacific, Burlington Group of Companies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)