New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): National Security Guard (NSG) and the fire department personnel reach Delhi's Old Seemapuri after a suspicious bag was found on the road on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri.

When the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the said house was closed and a suspicious bag was found on the road.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited.

On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in the case. (ANI)

