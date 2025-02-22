Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Commandoes of the National Security Guard on Saturday joined a special operations group and railway police for a mock security drill at the Jammu railway station, officials said.

The drill involving the local special operations group (SOG) of J-K Police and Government Railway Police (GRP) was part of a proactive effort to enhance security preparedness and ensure public safety, a police spokesman said.

The exercise simulated real-life emergency scenarios to assess the response and coordination of multiple security forces in handling potential threats, he said.

The drill was aimed at strengthening the existing security framework and ensuring seamless inter-agency collaboration to safeguard critical infrastructure and public spaces, the spokesman said.

The joint forces demonstrated efficient response mechanisms, including evacuation procedures, crowd control, and crisis management.

The drill also incorporated advanced equipment and tactical approaches to effectively address various emergency situations, the spokesman said.

The successful drill reinforced the readiness of security forces to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation, he added.

