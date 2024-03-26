Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) NSUI activists on Tuesday barged into the compound of a restaurant here and disrupted a BJP press conference in which a former Congress MLA who has now switched sides was present, according to a complaint lodged by the BJP with police.

The incident took place hours after the BJP announced the candidature of six former Congress MLAs who were disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh assembly for defying a party whip on cut motions and budget last month.

Ravi Thakur, one of the six Congress rebels, and BJP Rajya Sabha member-elect Harsh Mahajan were present at a press conference organised by the BJP in a restaurant here when the student wing of the Congress protested against him.

Thakur, along with five other Congress rebels, had voted in favour of BJP Rajya Sabha nominee Mahajan during the recently-concluded Rajya Sabha polls. They joined the BJP on March 23.

On Tuesday, Thakur was named as the BJP candidate from Lahaul and Spiti assembly constituency for the upcoming bypolls.

In a written complaint to Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, BJP state media in-charge Karan Nanda said the BJP had organised a press conference in Ashiana Restaurant at the Ridge in which Thakur and Mahajan were present.

Nanda said around 3.15 pm, several NSUI activists, who were organising a blood donation camp at the Ridge, scaled the restaurant's wall and tried to forcibly enter the restaurant raising slogans against Thakur.

He said he himself tried to stop them and also pleaded with them but they were adamant and even tried to break the entrance door of the restaurant. He has urged the SP to take strict action against the youth who were involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur have strongly condemned the attack on Thakur by the NSUI activists and alleged that the premeditated attack was state-sponsored, a statement issued here said.

They said the ruling Congress, having lost majority, has also lost mental balance. The ruling party is frustrated as a defeat in the Lok Sabha and assembly byelections is staring in its face. It is indulging in hooliganism and creating lawlessness, they added.

While Congress leaders Supriya Srinate and H S Ahir made derogatory remarks against actor and BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut, the NSUI activists attacked Thakur.

The situation would have taken an ugly turn if Thakur was not provided security of the central forces, Jai Ram Thakur said, adding that anarchy like conditions are being created in the state.

