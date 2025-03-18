Bhubaneswar, Mar 18 (PTI) Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Tuesday staged a protest against the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations before the Odisha Assembly here.

Holding party flags and banners, the NSUI activists led by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das marched towards the assembly building. In the mid-way police personnel prevented them.

Also Read | Bengaluru Job Crisis: Bangalore To Witness Massive Layoffs in IT Industry Due to AI and Automation in Coming Months, Job Cuts To Cripple Housing Market, Says Report.

The protestors clashed with police while attempting to breach barricades to move towards the assembly. Several student Congress workers have been detained.

Condemning the BJP-led Union government over the draft UGC regulation, Das said there is a proposal to dilute the eligibility criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors of universities.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh News: 4 Aides of Pro-Khalistani Leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Transferred From Assam's Dibrugarh to Punjab.

"If a non-eligible person becomes a VC, the quality of education will be compromised. By taking such a move, the union government is trying to play with the future students," he said.

Only a professor with years of experience in academia should become a vice-chancellor. Commercialising educational institutions by appointing non-qualified persons or without a Phd as VC and professor of a university is totally unacceptable, said Udit Pradhan, state president of NSUI.

"We strongly protest the draft UGC regulation and it should be scrapped," he demanded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)