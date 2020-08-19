Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress staged a half-naked protest in Hyderabad on Tuesday against the state government alleging misuse of police.

NSUI Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor said that NSUI has been demanding promotions for students and postponement of exams for medical students in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

He alleged that NSUI leaders, who had protested in front of Pragati Bhavan regarding the issue, were detained and were pressed with charges.

"Ever since the rise in Covid-19 cases, NSUI has been demanding the mass promotions for students and postponement of exams for medical students. For the same reason, Telangana NSUI has filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court. As the case is in the court, the state government and the Universities are giving out date sheets of exams," Balmoor said.

Also Read | Ghana Footballer Randy Juan Muller, Who Was Stranded at Mumbai Airport For Over 50 Days Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Meets Aaditya Thackeray After Getting Accommodation in Mumbai Hotel.

"Keeping the student safety at paramount, Telangana NSUI leaders had protested in front of Pragati Bhavan for the same. But they were detained and were pressed with charges. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had called for a State-wide protest on August 18 along with Telangana Youth Congress and Telangana State NSUI against the misuse of police forces in the State," he said.

The NSUI leader said that 200 leaders and activists were arrested illegally under the epidemic act during the protest.

"The Epidemic Act ensures the safety of people but the Telangana government is brutally misusing it to arrest the leaders and contain the movement. We urge the State Government not to be ignorant to students as they are the future of the state," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)