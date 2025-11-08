Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): The NTPC Bongaigaon celebrated the organisation's 51st Raising Day, marking the Golden Jubilee of NTPC Limited, with great enthusiasm and pride at its Administrative Building, a release from the Ministry of Power said.

The celebration brought together employees, their families and members of the local community through a series of events that highlighted the company's spirit of unity, progress, and sustainability.

The programme began with the unfurling of the NTPC flag by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, and the release of colourful NTPC-themed balloons to commemorate the milestone.

In his address, Maitra highlighted NTPC's remarkable journey from its inception in 1975 at Singrauli to becoming India's largest integrated power producer, with an installed capacity exceeding 84 GW, including joint ventures and subsidiaries.

He commended NTPC Bongaigaon's contribution of 750 MW towards ensuring an uninterrupted 24/7 power supply to the North Eastern region, maintaining an impressive Declared Capacity (DC) of 98.61 per cent.

He also reaffirmed the company's strong focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and environmental sustainability while expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support.

The event was attended by Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), LN Meitei, Commandant, CISF, Kasturi Maitra, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, along with senior officials, departmental representatives, members of employees' unions and associations, and office bearers of the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club.

As part of the celebrations, six employees were honoured with the Power Excel Awards for their exemplary performance and dedication. Four employees designated as Master Trainers under the Government of India's Rashtriya KarmYogi Training Programme were also felicitated for their contributions to learning and development within the organisation.

The celebration featured a special rendition of "Vande Mataram" by employees, marking 150 years of the iconic patriotic song. The performance added a deep sense of pride and reverence to the occasion, connecting NTPC's Golden Jubilee with the nation's enduring cultural legacy.

Earlier in the day, a Walkathon was organised within the NTPC township, engaging employees and their families in a spirit of togetherness and fitness. A mass plantation drive was also conducted under the coordination of the Environment Monitoring Group (EMG) Department, during which over 2,000 saplings were planted, reinforcing NTPC's commitment to green and sustainable initiatives.

Established on November 7, 1975, NTPC has been at the forefront of India's power sector transformation for five decades.

Today, it stands as the nation's leading energy major, committed to generating reliable, affordable, and sustainable power. With a vision to achieve 150 GW of capacity by 2032, NTPC continues to expand its operations across thermal, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy sources, driving the nation towards a greener and more energy-secure future. (ANI)

