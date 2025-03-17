From L-R: Doug Adams, President and CEO, NTT Global Data Centers; Shuichi Sasakura, CEO, Data Centers and Connectivity, and Exe VP, NTT DATA, Inc.; Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO, NTT DATA, Inc.; Akira Shimada, President and CEO, NTT; Avinash Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, India, NTT DATA; Dr. Yosuke Aragane, Head of IOWN Development Office, NTT, and Alternate Director, IOWN Global Forum; Mona Charif, Chief Marketing Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services on Monday announced a multi-billion-dollar investment in India's digital infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to India's rapidly growing technology landscape.

Among its major initiatives is the commissioning of the Malaysia, India, and Singapore Transit (MIST) submarine cable system, expected to be operational by June 2025.

It marks a milestone as NTT DATA's first cable system to establish direct connectivity to and from India, enhancing global connectivity and adding critical infrastructure for the country's rapidly growing digital economy.

MIST was connected to NTT DATA's Mumbai landing station in February 2023 and its Chennai landing station in May 2023.

NTT has been growing and investing in India for over a decade. In addition, NTT DATA has now opened its biggest data centre campus in India, a facility that can hold over 500 MW of power when fully operational.

The company operates almost two-thirds of its data centres in India on renewable energy. It is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 in all its data centres and operations.

Featuring advanced infrastructure, including an underground tunnel for seamless connectivity and cooling technologies, the campus highlights safety, innovation and sustainability.

As the third-largest data centre provider globally, and the largest in India, NTT DATA is scaling its global capacity from over 1,500 MW to exceed 2,000 MW. With significant growth in India, where it holds the leading market share, it aims to add 400 MW more in the coming years. NTT DATA is the only data centre service provider with over 200 MW of AI load already deployed worldwide. While the world is talking about being AI-ready, NTT DATA is AI-experienced.

NTT DATA also announced that it is upgrading and expanding its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, India. The centre will focus on AI, digital twin and quantum computing projects. With this, the company has 11 global innovation centres across 11 countries that will boost the hiring of specialized talent to manage projects for global companies, driving AI-led technology solutions, particularly with agentic AI.

Dedicated to boosting connectivity, NTT's Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), a next-generation All-Photonics Network (APN) technology has been used to interconnect data centres in the Mumbai region, facilitating higher performance data transmission at lower costs. IOWN's first information and communication processing infrastructure in India is in its early implementation stages.

It aims to provide fast, high-capacity network access using photonics-based technologies. NTT is working hard to make this technology available to organizations globally by 2030, with an aim to support the growing AI-driven global data volume, which is likely to reach a capacity of 175 zettabytes by 2025--nearly triple from 2020 to 2025, as per IDC's 'Data Age 2025' paper. It elaborates--if we were to store 175 zettabytes on DVDs, the stack of DVDs would be long enough to circle Earth 222 times.

"India is key in our global strategy, fuelled by its rapid economic and digital expansion. We're proud to say that NTT DATA has powered the IT infrastructure in India and globally, notably in data center capacity. Currently, India is one of our top 10 revenue-generating markets," said Akira Shimada, President and CEO of NTT.

"We are investing 8 trillion Yen (US$59 billion*) globally over 5 years from FY2023 to FY2027 into growth areas, including data centres and AI. We are committed to delivering our integrated full-stack proposition to our clients across Data Centers, Networks, Applications, BPaaS, Managed Services, Cloud, Security, and AI solutions."

"We are proud to accelerate India's digital future with the commissioning of MIST--the latest milestone in strengthening global digital highways that connect new markets and power AI innovation. Our MIST cable landing at the Gateway of India, Mumbai truly serves as India's gateway to the world," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, of NTT DATA, Inc.

"Our USD 3 billion investment in India's digital infrastructure over the last decade reflects our confidence in the region's exceptional talent and robust tech ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our presence and strategic investments in the country that will elevate India to one of our top five markets within the next three years."

"The Indian economy is currently in a growth phase both as a top market and a hub of innovation, talent and opportunity," said Avinash Joshi, CEO, India, NTT DATA.

"Over the years, we have grown through acquisitions and currently have 3000 clients in India. We will continue to build on this momentum to drive transformation across key industries such as banking, manufacturing and automotive. We are witnessing an era of evolutionary tech and are confident in our ability to robustly meet the demand in the areas of technology solutions, data centres, infrastructure management, and applications."

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. It serves 75 per cent of the Fortune Global 100 and is committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. (ANI)

