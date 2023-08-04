New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a detailed report from the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Haryana's Nuh after violent communal clashes were reported there.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday and later spread to Gurugram and its adjoining areas.

The NCM took suo motu cognizance of the media reports on violent clashes between two communities in Nuh in Haryana on July 31, a statement issued by the commission said.

"Accordingly, SP and DM, Nuh, Haryana were asked to send a detailed report by 21.08.2023 vide letter dated 31.07.2023," the NCM said.

An appeal for maintenance of peace and communal harmony was also issued by NCM.

The commission urged all the communities not to fall prey to "mischievous and motivated messages of ill-intentioned persons and maintain peace and communal harmony under all circumstances which is the need of the hour".

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the NCM said that its chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has consistently advocated for the implementation of Anand Marriage Act all over India.

In this regard, letters were written to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories by the National Commission for Minorities.

"Recently, states of Assam and Uttarakhand have joined the list," the NCM said.

