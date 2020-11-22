New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests and as many as 250 new ventilators were delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital to expand the COVID-19 treatment capacity in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

"For the first time number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests. 250 ventilators were delivered to DRDO hospital and are being installed. House to house survey started in Delhi and a total of 3,70,729 people were surveyed on November 20," the MHA said.

The Home Ministry also informed that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had begun recruitment of additional 207 junior residents to increase their medical staff in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, to ramp up Delhi's COVID-19 testing facilities, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests per day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day.

"ICMR has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests/day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day on directions of Home Minister Amit Shah. 30,735 RT-PCR samples collected in Delhi on 19 Nov as compared to 12,055 RT-PCR samples on 15 Nov," MHA tweeted yesterday. (ANI)

