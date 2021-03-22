Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The North Western Railway has met targets set by the Ministry of Railways for infrastructure projects ahead of schedule in the current fiscal, an official said on Monday.

"The NWR has become the first zone in the entire Indian Railways to achieve this," North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Gaurav Gaur said.

He said that the NWR has achieved this by track doubling, laying new lines, gauge conversion, elimination of level crossing gates, construction of road over bridge and road under bridge.

