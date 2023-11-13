Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested Odia actress Mousumi Nayak for allegedly demanding money and misbehaving with writer Banasmita Pati.

Infocity police in Bhubaneswar arrested the 39-year-old actress on the basis of a complaint lodged by the writer, Bhubaneswar DCP's office said in a statement.

Nayak had earlier lodged a complaint against Pati with Infocity police alleging that the writer had failed to repay her Rs 5.08 lakh, police added.

Subsequently, the actress withdrew her complaint after signing a compromise petition with undertakings from both sides. The writer even returned the money to Nayak and the latter assured that she will not take any steps to tarnish the image of the former, police said.

However, even after receiving her money back, the actress made statements against the writer and her family members before the media and also lodged a ‘false case' in Chandaka police station against Pati, police said.

Nayak also allegedly sent ‘life threatening' messages to the writer and her family members, the statement added.

During interrogation, the actress admitted to the offences following which she was arrested under sections 385 (Put a person under fear in order to commit extortion), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) & 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC, it said.

