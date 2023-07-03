Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 3 (PTI) Two minors died and another was injured after their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to die by suicide at a village in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said Monday.

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday.

Rashmita Gouda, 30, and her elder daughter Gunjan (9) were rescued by locals from the well, while 10-month-old Alisha and Asish (5) lost their lives, a police officer said.

Gouda's husband works as a labourer in Chennai, and was not present at the time of the incident, he said.

Gunjan and her mother are undergoing treatment at a community health centre.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that some family dispute could have triggered the act, SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

