Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): Odisha Additional Labour Commissioner Madan Mohan Paik on Thursday wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the issue of six state emigrants being ill-treated by an employer in Thailand, requesting intervention for safe rescue and return to their native places.

"I am directed to inform that, 5 emigrant workers from Kendrapara District and one from Bhadrak District of Odisha had gone to Thailand 6 months ago through two Labour Agents, namely Ompraksh and Jayprakash, owners of Veneer industry, of Gorakhpur, Uttarpradesh to work at Sanvi Veneer and Plywood Industry, Wat Nong Phai Kaeo, Thailand on Indian tourist Passport," the letter read.

"It is alleged that the emigrant workers have not been paid, even after working for 6 months there although it was assured to pay an amount of INR 25,000 per month. They are being tortured by the employer, who deprives them of food and basic amenities," it further read describing the ordeal faced by the emigrants.

It stated that the emigrants are currently stranded at Wat Nong Phai Kaeo without food or resources and are pleading to return to India.

Relaying the concerned families' request for swift action on the matter, it stated, "The family members have requested, to take early steps for their safe rescue and repatriation to their native places."

"Since this matter relates to emigration issues, it is requested to kindly intervene in the matter and facilitate safe repatriation of above 6 workers to their native place, alongwith their legal dues," the letter read.

Earlier, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik also expressed concern about the workers and urged the MEA and the Chief Minister's Office of Odisha to intervene for their rescue at the earliest.

Taking it to his 'X' account, he said, "Deeply concerned to know that six people from #Odisha are being ill-treated by their employer in Thailand and are in deep distress. Urge Indian Government, Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) and @CMO_Odisha to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Thailand for their early rescue." (ANI)

