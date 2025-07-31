Bhubaneswar, Jul 31 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday announced the launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH), in a bid to establish the state as a centre of excellence in digital financial technologies and talent development.

The I-GFTCH will be set up in partnership with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and the Odisha government, officials said.

Over the next five years, more than 7,000 students from every district of Odisha will gain “futuristic and job-ready skills in AI, blockchain, InsurTech and digital finance”, an official release said.

A collaborative initiative between the Department of Electronics & Information Technology and the Department of Higher Education, in partnership with the GFTN, the hub is set to be inaugurated on August 21 in Bhubaneswar.

The announcement in this regard was made at a function attended by Health, Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

“This initiative blends global academic excellence with Odisha's growing potential. By collaborating with institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS), we aim to prepare our youth for active participation in the USD 1.8 trillion global digital economy. The I-GFTCH will build a future-ready, innovation-led talent ecosystem, significantly contributing to the state's GDP,” Mahaling said.

