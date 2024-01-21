Ganjam (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): K Bijay Kumar Reddy, a 21-year-old chalk artist from Odisha's Berhampur, has crafted miniature statues of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chalk ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.

Reddy, hailing from this cultural haven, has gained renown for his extraordinary miniature renditions of various subjects.

One of Reddy's notable creations is a 3cm tall miniature art piece resembling the iconic Lord Shri Ram idol, reminiscent of the revered Ayodhya Ram idol. His meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail have earned him acclaim not just locally but also on a broader scale.

Not limiting himself to religious themes, Bijay Kumar Reddy has also delved into the realm of social awareness through his art. In a distinctive initiative, he sculpted a 2.5cm tall idol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the Swachh Abhiyan.

"I have made chalk art on the occasion of Pran Pratistha. I have made this inspired by the statue of Lord Ram that has been established in the Mandir. The height of this chalk art is 3 cm and it took me a day to make it. PM Modi kickstarted a cleanliness drive throughout the country, and more recently in temples, thus, PM Modi being the first servant of the country, I have shown him cleaning," Bijay Kumar Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

His remarkable talent and contributions have garnered him numerous accolades, including an appreciation letter from Prime Minister Modi and the Vice President of India. This recognition further solidifies Reddy's position as a young artist making significant strides in the world of chalk art.

Having already set several records in chalk art, Bijay Kumar Reddy continues to push the boundaries of his creativity. His multifaceted approach to art, blending cultural and social themes, showcases a commitment to making a positive impact on society. (ANI)

