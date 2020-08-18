Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 18 (ANI): The next session of Odisha assembly will be held before September 30, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday.

"The next session of Odisha Assembly would be held well before September 30 by following all COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing," Patro said in a statement.

Also Read | LCA Tejas, Indigenous IAF Fighter Jet, Deployed on Western Front Amid Border Tensions With China.

He said the venue for holding the session has not yet been decided.

"I have discussed with Speakers of Rajasthan and Karnataka on ways of holding the session during this COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Also Read | Punjab Will Burn If SYL Canal is Built, Says CM Amarinder Singh at Meeting With Haryana CM.

Patro said he has also consulted Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)