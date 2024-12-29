Balasore (Odisha) Dec 29 (PTI) A couple in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly sold their newborn boy to a childless couple in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light when locals could not find the nine-day-old baby in the home of Dharmu Behera and his wife Shantilata in Hadamouda village under the Basta Police Station limits, an officer said.

Also Read | Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 2 Chemical Factory in Maharashtra's Boisar-Tarapur MIDC (Watch Video).

On December 19, Shantilata gave birth to a baby boy at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and she was discharged three days later.

When villagers did not find the newborn in their home, they suspected that the couple sold the baby through a middleman due to "poverty", the officer said.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Saints Hail PM Narendra Modi As Champion of Sanatan Dharma Ahead of 'Maha Kumbh' in Prayagraj.

Based on a complaint, a joint investigation was initiated by the police and the Child Welfare Committee, Mayurbhanj.

The baby was rescued on Saturday from the possession of a childless couple in Manicha village under the Sainkola block in Mayurbhanj district, he said.

Both Shantilata and the family from where the baby was rescued denied the allegation of any sale or purchase of the newborn.

Shantilata and Dharmu claimed to have donated the baby to the childless couple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)