Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): The air quality in Bhubaneswar slipped into the 'poor' category on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 182 at 6:40 a.m. today.

This comes after massive fireworks were carried out by people on Diwali night.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog has engulfed the national capital after fireworks on Diwali night, leading to pollution across the city, which is already battling with its deteriorating air quality. Visuals from various parts of Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres. Despite a complete ban on fireworks, revellers across the city engaged in bursting firecrackers with abandon on Diwali night.

Previous data related to pollution shows that since the last week of October, the national capital's air quality has been at its worst. The concentration of PM 2.5 in the city has been recorded at 20 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation, prompting the city government to order the closure of all primary classes and restrict the entry of trucks. (ANI)

