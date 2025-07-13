Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): A day after a third-year student from Fakir Mohan University in Odisha set herself ablaze following inaction over her complaint of sexual abuse, the Senior General Secretary of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Lekha Samantsinghar, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, accusing it of failing to ensure the safety of women and girls in the state.

The student was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical state, suffering from severe burns that affected nearly 90 per cent of her body. She is currently on a ventilator in the ICU, with her condition remaining critical as she continues to fight for her life.

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Speaking to ANI, Samantsinghar said, "A third-year student from Fakir Mohan University was a victim of sexual abuse, and she complained to the college, police, and the BJP MP from Balasore. Till now, no one has responded. After ten days of the incident, the college forced her to withdraw her complaint and compromise with the teacher. Because of this, she tried to commit suicide, and 95 per cent of her body was burnt. Currently, she is fighting for her life.

She further slammed the BJP government over rising crimes against women in the state, stating, "The BJP government is unable to protect the lives of women and girls. Today in Odisha, 15 rapes per day are happening. The government is sitting silently and doing nothing."

Also Read | Delhi: 25-Year-Old Motorcycle Rider Dies After Being Hit by Truck on Mangolpuri Flyover.

Earlier on Sunday, Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that the state government will bear the entire cost of the medical treatment of the Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student who attempted self-immolation in protest against alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member.

Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who visited AIIMS to meet with the victim, said that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. He assured that strict action would be taken based on the committee's findings.

"A high-level committee has been formed to investigate this incident. Today, the team has left Bhubaneswar for an investigation, and strict action will be taken based on the findings of that team. I went to AIIMS. I am going to AIIMS today also. We are closely looking at how the girl's condition can be improved, and how she can recover. The government will bear the entire expense. And today, the Health Minister is also going with us. We will also talk to her parents today," he said.

Balasore Police on Saturday arrested the accused in this case and produced her before the court.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government have formed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor at FM Auto College, who has been arrested following the suicide attempt by a female student of the college on July 12. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)