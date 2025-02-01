Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 1 (ANI): Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal strongly condemned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and her speech, calling them "unfortunate."

Speaking to ANI, Samal expressed his disapproval, saying, "This is sad. What Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said is unfortunate. The more it is condemned, the less it is."

Also Read | How New Income Tax Slabs and Rates, Announced in Budget 2025, Are Different From Current Income Tax Slabs and Rates Under Old and New Regimes.

He further added that despite being the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and having been in power for 56 years, they had forgotten basic decorum.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, too, had strongly criticised Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her "poor thing" remark against President Droupadi Murmu and said that this was an attack on "tribal pride."

Also Read | Summary of Union Budget 2025-26 Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The words used by Sonia Gandhi for the President of India Draupadi Murmu are extremely reprehensible. This kind of language used by her for the Honourable President, who is adorning the highest post in the country, is an attack on 'tribal pride'. Once again, Congress has shown its divisive mentality and reflected anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-poor mindset."

Union Minister Anupriya Patel also condemned the remark and said, "Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader and has been the former President of Congress and is still a member of Parliament. Using words like 'poor thing' for the President is extremely condemnable. Such things are not good coming from the mouth of a senior MP and leader. I condemn it."

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo said, "What more can you expect? There should be a political sense regarding your remarks on respectable positions, on the First Citizen of the country. He has become a LoP for the first time and he feels that they have formed the government. People of the country don't consider this good. They feel that they would come into news cycles if they made such statements. That is all they want. They have no other work. I condemn this."

Apart from that JD(U), a major allay of BJP, called the statement very unfortunate and condemnable.

JD(U), leader KC Tyagi said, "The statement made by Sonia Gandhi on honourable President Droupadi Murmu is very unfortunate and condemnable. She is the first tribal woman President of India and the unparliamentary statement made by Sonia Gandhi - we condemn it. Sonia Gandhi should take back her words and apologise to President Droupadi Murmu."

Sonia Gandhi stoked controversy over her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, when she called her "poor thing."

"The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)