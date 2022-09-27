Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Odisha on Tuesday blocked an arterial road in Puri district on Tuesday seeking a thorough investigation into the death of BJD zilla parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo, who was found hanging in his house last week.

Members of the opposition party, during the demonstration between Nimapara and Pipili areas, claimed that Sahoo was murdered for "political reasons".

The agitators also said that school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash, who represents the Assembly, had a role to play in the case, as allegations went rife that the BJD MLA had been creating disturbances in Sahoo's personal life.

The minister, however, expressed grief over Sahoo's death and said he was not aware of any controversy.

"I am sad to hear about his (Dharmendra Sahoo's) death. I have no idea about what is being discussed, his family hasn't said anything. I don't think I should reply to the allegations made by opposition parties," the minister told reporters.

BJP state vice-president Pravati Parida dubbed Sahoo's death as a "well-planned murder".

"He took the extreme step as senior leader of the BJD was interfering in his family matters," she said.

Sahoo (48) was found hanging at his home in Sisupalgarh on Saturday. His post-mortem report suggested that he died of asphyxia. Ahead of his death, Sahoo had posted a message on social media, asking the police to examine the contents of his phone.

His phone was found a few metres away from his home in a field.

The BJD is yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

A Congress delegation had earlier met Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and demanded that Dash be interrogated in connection with Sahoo's death.

"We demand a fair and impartial inquiry," said working president of Puri district Congress committee Lalatendu Das.

