Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly will begin on February 18 and continue till April 9, as per a notification issued on Monday.

The sixth session of the 16th Assembly will have a total of 31 business days. Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the Budget for 2021-22 fiscal on February 22, it said.

The Appropriation Bill on the Budget will be presented on March 31, it said.

The session will begin with Governor Ganeshi Lal's address to the House on February 18. The House will debate the governor's address on February 19 and 20.

The bills and resolutions will be presented on February 24, April 5, April 7 and April 9. The general discussions on the Budget will take place in the House for three days, from February 25 to 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)